Childress Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

Home Depot stock opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.40 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

