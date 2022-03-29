Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

