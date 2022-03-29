Brokers Set Expectations for Bar Harbor Bankshares’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bar Harbor Bankshares’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

