Research Analysts Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $105,424,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,431,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,135,000 after buying an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

