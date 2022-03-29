Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$102.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$72.46 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$60.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

About Equitable Group (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.