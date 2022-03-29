Brokerages Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $73.00

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $68.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

