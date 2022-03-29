Flow Market Capitalization Hits $2.56 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Flow has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $182.04 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00015038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 356,458,777 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

