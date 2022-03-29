Bunicorn Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $408,548.96 and $48,802.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.