Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

