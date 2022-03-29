Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTLO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portillos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portillos will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile

