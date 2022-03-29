Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by 26.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $499.42 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.52.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.