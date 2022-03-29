Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 322,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 218,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
