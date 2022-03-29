Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.