Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Citi Trends stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $288.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

