4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

Several research firms have commented on FDMT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

