Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.37.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,091 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

