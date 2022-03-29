TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%.
Shares of MEDS stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
