TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a negative net margin of 72.07%.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

