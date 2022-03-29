Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.88

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON SMS opened at GBX 793 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 734.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 808.13. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 670 ($8.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,038 ($13.60). The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.38.

In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.42), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,882.22).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.15) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.79).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

