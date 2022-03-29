Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend payment by 11.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

