British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc (LON:BSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BSC opened at GBX 58.43 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.48. British Smaller Companies VCT 2 has a 12-month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

