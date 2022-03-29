Bank of South Carolina Co. (BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on April 29th

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of South Carolina stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bank of South Carolina worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

