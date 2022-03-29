Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.18 Per Share

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEV opened at GBX 308.35 ($4.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.62. Fidelity European Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 256.50 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.25 ($5.03).

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

