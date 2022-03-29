Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

