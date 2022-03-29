Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

