Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo (Get Rating)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.