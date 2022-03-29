Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Grupo Bimbo stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.71.
About Grupo Bimbo (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.