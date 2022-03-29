Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.