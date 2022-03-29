Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.