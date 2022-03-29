Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.
About Auckland International Airport (Get Rating)
