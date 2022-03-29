Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $14,342,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $7,710,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

