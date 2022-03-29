Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.