190 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $116.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.59. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

