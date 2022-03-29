Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Holdings Trimmed by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,013 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 139,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

JOF stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.