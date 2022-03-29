Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.88. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $360.55 and a fifty-two week high of $517.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

