Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of ITT opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.00. ITT has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ITT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ITT by 4.2% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.