Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) and Its Peers Financial Survey

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Innoviz Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million -$153.56 million -1.49 Innoviz Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion $127.96 million 21.50

Innoviz Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -2,808.83% -85.42% -46.98% Innoviz Technologies Competitors -125.49% 1.73% -1.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Innoviz Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies Competitors 666 2543 2984 82 2.40

Innoviz Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 207.14%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 46.05%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Innoviz Technologies rivals beat Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.