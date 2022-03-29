Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. Mizuho cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $5.55 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

