Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
