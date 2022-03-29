ChainX (PCX) Price Tops $1.97 on Exchanges

ChainX (PCX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00004126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $24.60 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.80 or 0.07202399 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,575.44 or 0.99789528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054554 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

