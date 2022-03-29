InsurAce Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $25.52 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.?a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

