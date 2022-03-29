$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

