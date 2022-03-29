Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Several brokerages have commented on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE MKFG opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

