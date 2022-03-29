American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

