TCW Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Macquarie cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $43.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.