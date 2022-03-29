TCW Group Inc. Buys 55,286 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 874.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after buying an additional 133,055 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

