TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324,633 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

SPLK opened at $143.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

