Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,919,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,254,000 after acquiring an additional 658,781 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

