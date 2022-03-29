Glatfelter Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the basic materials company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Glatfelter has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

NYSE:GLT opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $597.60 million, a PE ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini acquired 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Brown acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Glatfelter by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Glatfelter (Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.