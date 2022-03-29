Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Verso were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Verso by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 63,657 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verso by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verso alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRS. BWS Financial cut shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Verso stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.38 and a beta of 1.91. Verso Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.