GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPHY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPHY stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.96.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

