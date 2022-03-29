GAM Holding AG Takes $147,000 Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

