AIB Group plc (AIBG) to Issue Dividend of €0.05 on May 13th

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AIBG opened at GBX 174.55 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 191.92. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. AIB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 142.61 ($1.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

